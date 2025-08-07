SKF India consolidated net profit declines 25.62% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.38% to Rs 1283.15 croreNet profit of SKF India declined 25.62% to Rs 118.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 158.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 6.38% to Rs 1283.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1206.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1283.151206.22 6 OPM %13.0416.05 -PBDT182.43233.38 -22 PBT159.84213.60 -25 NP118.21158.93 -26
