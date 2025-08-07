Sea TV Network consolidated net profit rises 144.44% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 45.51% to Rs 1.88 croreNet profit of Sea TV Network rose 144.44% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 45.51% to Rs 1.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1.883.45 -46 OPM %-46.28-13.91 -PBDT0.320.23 39 PBT0.220.09 144 NP0.220.09 144
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content