Sagardeep Alloys standalone net profit rises 91.67% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 56.06% to Rs 27.56 crore

Net profit of Sagardeep Alloys rose 91.67% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 56.06% to Rs 27.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 17.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.27.5617.661.962.550.480.410.320.260.230.12