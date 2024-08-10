Sagardeep Alloys standalone net profit rises 91.67% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 56.06% to Rs 27.56 croreNet profit of Sagardeep Alloys rose 91.67% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 56.06% to Rs 27.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 17.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales27.5617.66 56 OPM %1.962.55 -PBDT0.480.41 17 PBT0.320.26 23 NP0.230.12 92
