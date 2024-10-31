SagarSoft (India) consolidated net profit declines 28.36% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 0.96% to Rs 35.00 croreNet profit of SagarSoft (India) declined 28.36% to Rs 1.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 0.96% to Rs 35.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 35.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales35.0035.34 -1 OPM %8.149.68 -PBDT3.173.99 -21 PBT2.583.39 -24 NP1.972.75 -28
