Sai Life Sciences jumps on strong Q3 show

Sai Life Sciences rose 5.29% to Rs 854.10 after the company reported a strong operational and financial performance for the quarter ended 31 December 2025.

On a consolidated basis, the company reported revenue from operations of Rs 556 crore in Q3 FY26, up 27% YoY from Rs 440 crore in Q3 FY25. The company said revenue growth during the quarter was driven by strong momentum in both contract research organisation and contract development and manufacturing organisation segments.

Profit after tax stood at Rs 100 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 54 crore a year ago, translating into an 86% YoY increase. PAT margin improved to 18% from 12% in the corresponding quarter last year.

Profit before tax surged 87% YoY to Rs 134 crore in Q3 FY26 from Rs 72 crore in the year-ago quarter.

EBITDA increased 54% YoY to Rs 191 crore from Rs 124 crore in Q3 FY25, while EBITDA margin expanded to 34% from 28%. The growth was supported by improved capacity utilization, operational efficiencies, and ongoing cost optimization initiatives.

Sai Life Sciences said it has invested Rs 405 crore in capital expenditure so far, against a planned capex outlay of Rs 700 crore for FY26, in line with its long-term strategy to strengthen capabilities and expand capacity.

During the quarter, it successfully completed eight customer audits across its manufacturing and R&D units, with zero data integrity deviations and no critical observations reported.

Krishna Kanumuri, managing director and CEO, Sai Life Sciences, said: "Q3 FY26 marked continued progress in building Sai Life Sciences into a science-led, globally relevant CRDMO. Looking ahead, we remain confident in sustaining our growth momentum in the coming year. With disciplined execution and a clear strategic direction, Sai Life Sciences is well positioned to support the next phase of innovation while creating long-term value for all stakeholders."

Hyderabad-based Sai Life Sciences is one of Indias fastest growing Contract Research, Development, and Manufacturing Organizations (CRDMO) that partners with innovator pharmaceutical and biotech companies to accelerate the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines.

