Wednesday, October 08, 2025 | 02:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sai Life Sciences launches integrated CMC services

Sai Life Sciences launches integrated CMC services

Image

Last Updated : Oct 08 2025 | 2:04 PM IST

In partnership with Agility Life Sciences and Centrix Pharma Solutions

Sai Life Sciences, Agility Life Sciences, and Centrix Pharma Solutions today announced the launch of an Integrated CMC Partnership designed to provide innovator biopharma companies with end-to-end Chemistry, Manufacturing and Controls (CMC) services. The collaboration combines the extensive CMC expertise of Sai Life Sciences in API development, Agility Life Sciences in formulation development, and Centrix Pharma Solutions in drug product development and clinical manufacturing.

Through this partnership, customers will have access to integrated drug substance and drug product development, helping them move efficiently from preclinical studies to first-in-human (FIH) clinical trials and beyond.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Barometers trade flat; European mrkt advance

Barometers trade flat; European mrkt advance

NSE SME B.A.G. Convergence jumps on debut

NSE SME B.A.G. Convergence jumps on debut

ABB to divest its Robotics division to SoftBank Group Corp.

ABB to divest its Robotics division to SoftBank Group Corp.

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank approves terms of proposed rights issue

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank approves terms of proposed rights issue

BSE SME Chiraharit slides on debut

BSE SME Chiraharit slides on debut

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 08 2025 | 1:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTop Stocks To BuyTATA Capital IPOGold-Silver Price TodayBihar Assembly Elections 2025 DatePunjabi Singer Rajvir Jawanda DiedBihar Election 2025 AgendasUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon