Utkarsh Small Finance Bank approves terms of proposed rights issue

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank approves terms of proposed rights issue

Image

Last Updated : Oct 08 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

At board meeting held on 08 October 2025

The board of Utkarsh Small Finance Bank at its meeting held on 08 October 2025 has approved the terms of proposed rights issue:

Total number of shares and issue size - 67,79,13,784 equity shares of Rs 10 each aggregating to Rs 949.07 crore Rights issue price - Rs 14 per equity share (including premium of Rs 4 per share) Rights entitlement ratio - 8:13 Record date - 14 October 2025 Rights issue opening date - 24 October 2025 Rights issue closing date - 03 November 2025

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 08 2025 | 1:25 PM IST

