BSE SME Chiraharit slides on debut

BSE SME Chiraharit slides on debut

Last Updated : Oct 08 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

Shares of Chiraharit were trading at Rs 15.96 on the BSE, a discount of 24% compared with the issue price of Rs 21.

The scrip was listed at Rs 16.80, a discount of 20% compared with the initial public offer (IPO) price.

So far, the stock has hit a high of 16.80 and a low of 15.96. On the BSE, over 1.14 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

The initial public offer (IPO) of Chiraharit was subscribed 1.83 times. The issue opened for bidding on 29 September 2025 and it closed on 03 October 2025. The price band of the IPO was fixed at Rs 21 per share.

 

The IPO comprised a fresh issue of 1,47,96,000 equity shares. The promoter and promoter group shareholding diluted to 73% from 100% pre-issue.

The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for funding capital expenditure towards setting up an HDPE ball valve and fittings manufacturing unit, repayment or prepayment, in full or part, of certain borrowings, working capital requirements, and general corporate expenses.

Chiraharit is engaged in turnkey EPC (engineering, procurement, and construction) projects, focusing on two broad segments: water-based and renewable energy-based. In the water sector, its focus is on the efficient and reliable movement of piped water in pressurized applications. The companys expertise in water movement extends across diverse sub-sectors, including solar module cleaning systems, irrigation solutions for agriculture and landscaping, water pipeline solutions for industrial and residential projects, and the supply of HDPE, UPVC, CPVC, and PVC pipes and fittings. In addition to this, Chiraharit also undertakes the construction of Compressed Bio-Gas (CBG) plants as well as industrial and residential projects. As of 31 August 2025, the company had 91 employees.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 59.63 crore and net profit of Rs 6.02 crore for the year ended 31 March 2025.

Board of Adani Enterprises approves NCD issuance up to Rs 3,000 cr

Persistent Systems Ltd gains for fifth session

Mphasis Ltd up for five straight sessions

HCL Technologies Ltd spurts 1.19%, gains for fifth straight session

BSE Ltd spurts 0.12%, rises for fifth straight session

First Published: Oct 08 2025 | 1:09 PM IST

