Sai Silks (Kalamandir) standalone net profit rises 1.76% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 6.26% to Rs 347.31 croreNet profit of Sai Silks (Kalamandir) rose 1.76% to Rs 23.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 23.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 6.26% to Rs 347.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 326.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales347.31326.84 6 OPM %15.9416.83 -PBDT51.6243.49 19 PBT38.9331.61 23 NP23.7723.36 2
