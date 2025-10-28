Sai Silks (Kalamandir) standalone net profit rises 68.62% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 27.93% to Rs 444.33 croreNet profit of Sai Silks (Kalamandir) rose 68.62% to Rs 40.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 23.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 27.93% to Rs 444.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 347.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales444.33347.31 28 OPM %16.2115.94 -PBDT69.5551.62 35 PBT54.4138.93 40 NP40.0823.77 69
