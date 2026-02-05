Sakar Healthcare consolidated net profit rises 126.27% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 62.00% to Rs 70.34 crore

Net profit of Sakar Healthcare rose 126.27% to Rs 10.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 4.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 62.00% to Rs 70.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 43.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.70.3443.4226.4327.0617.3310.7610.955.5310.254.53

Powered by Capital Market - Live News