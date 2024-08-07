Gayatri Sugars reports standalone net loss of Rs 17.69 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 65.91% to Rs 19.71 crore

Net Loss of Gayatri Sugars reported to Rs 17.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 10.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 65.91% to Rs 19.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 57.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.19.7157.82-48.86-6.28-15.99-9.22-17.69-10.85-17.69-10.85