Narmada Gelatines standalone net profit declines 8.05% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of Narmada Gelatines declined 8.05% to Rs 4.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 1.01% to Rs 43.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 43.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.43.2243.6612.2413.955.826.275.305.774.004.35