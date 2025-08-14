MBL Infrastructure reports consolidated net loss of Rs 12.45 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 17.96% to Rs 27.69 croreNet loss of MBL Infrastructure reported to Rs 12.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net profit of Rs 223.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 17.96% to Rs 27.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 33.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales27.6933.75 -18 OPM %-78.76-76.56 -PBDT1.521.76 -14 PBT-12.25-14.46 15 NP-12.45223.82 PL
