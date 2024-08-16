Sakthi Sugars standalone net profit declines 28.13% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 6.43% to Rs 393.59 crore

Net profit of Sakthi Sugars declined 28.13% to Rs 57.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 80.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 6.43% to Rs 393.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 369.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.393.59369.8116.6110.4741.8616.4432.647.2657.9080.56