Entero Healthcare Solutions consolidated net profit rises 221.79% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 22.00% to Rs 1097.04 croreNet profit of Entero Healthcare Solutions rose 221.79% to Rs 20.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 6.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 22.00% to Rs 1097.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 899.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1097.04899.20 22 OPM %2.752.87 -PBDT33.9112.80 165 PBT27.306.86 298 NP20.086.24 222
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content