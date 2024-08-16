Entero Healthcare Solutions consolidated net profit rises 221.79% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 22.00% to Rs 1097.04 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Entero Healthcare Solutions rose 221.79% to Rs 20.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 6.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 22.00% to Rs 1097.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 899.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.1097.04899.202.752.8733.9112.8027.306.8620.086.24