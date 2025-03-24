Monday, March 24, 2025 | 12:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Image

Last Updated : Mar 24 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

Power Mech Projects Ltd, Finolex Cables Ltd, IIFL Capital Services Ltd and Finolex Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 24 March 2025.

Power Mech Projects Ltd, Finolex Cables Ltd, IIFL Capital Services Ltd and Finolex Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 24 March 2025.

Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd spiked 19.95% to Rs 9.68 at 11:48 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 58.66 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17.97 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

Power Mech Projects Ltd soared 13.12% to Rs 2453.35. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 11358 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6884 shares in the past one month.

Finolex Cables Ltd surged 12.89% to Rs 946.95. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.93 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 33587 shares in the past one month.

Also Read

War, Israel-Gaza war

Israel strikes largest hospital in south Gaza; 2 dead, several injured

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis

'Derogatory statements can't be accepted': Fadnavis on Kunal Kamra row

Market, Stock market, NSE, National Stock Exchange

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex climbs 1000 pts to 77,900; Nifty at 23,650; Nifty Bank gains 2%

Kunal Kamra

LIVE: Mumbai police book comedian Kunal Kamra over defamatory remarks on Shinde

Han Duck-soo, South Korean PM

What to know about reinstatement of South Korea's PM Han Duck-soo

IIFL Capital Services Ltd advanced 12.62% to Rs 247.25. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 78236 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 30793 shares in the past one month.

Finolex Industries Ltd jumped 10.71% to Rs 192.75. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 6.83 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 61542 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Greenlam Industries allots 12.75 cr equity shares under bonus issue

Greenlam Industries allots 12.75 cr equity shares under bonus issue

India's forex reserves rise by $305 million to $654.271 billion

India's forex reserves rise by $305 million to $654.271 billion

Huhtamaki India gains on re-appointing Dhananjay Salunkhe as MD & Jagdish Agarwal as WTD

Huhtamaki India gains on re-appointing Dhananjay Salunkhe as MD & Jagdish Agarwal as WTD

L&T gains after elevating Subramanian Sarma as deputy MD

L&T gains after elevating Subramanian Sarma as deputy MD

US dollar index speculative longs fall to two and half month low

US dollar index speculative longs fall to two and half month low

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 24 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayActive Infra IPO Day 1Shri Ahimsa Naturals IPODelhi WeatherStocks To Buy TodayDC vs LSG Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon