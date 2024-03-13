Salasar wins contracts worth Rs 1033 cr from TANGEDCO

As part of the contract, Salasar, operating within the framework of Revamped Reforms based and Results-linked, Distribution Sector Scheme :

- Will deliver a comprehensive turnkey service (except supply of DTs, Poles, and its Base Plate) in Coimbatore District of Tamil Nadu.

- Will undertake the development of distribution infrastructure prioritizing the reduction of losses and the enhancement of operational efficiency across various districts of Tamil Nadu. These include Tiruvallur, Kanchipuram, ChengalpaZu, Karur - Rural Division in Karur District, Karur District, Krishnagiri District, Pallikonda, Vellore & Katpadi divisions in Vellore district, and Gingee division in Villupuram district.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Salasar Techno Engineering has secured a Notification of Award (NOA) for 7 distinct contracts aggregately worth Rs. 1033.78 crore from Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO).