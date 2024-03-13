Sensex (    %)
                             
Salasar wins contracts worth Rs 1033 cr from TANGEDCO

Last Updated : Mar 13 2024 | 10:04 AM IST
Salasar Techno Engineering has secured a Notification of Award (NOA) for 7 distinct contracts aggregately worth Rs. 1033.78 crore from Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO).
As part of the contract, Salasar, operating within the framework of Revamped Reforms based and Results-linked, Distribution Sector Scheme :
- Will deliver a comprehensive turnkey service (except supply of DTs, Poles, and its Base Plate) in Coimbatore District of Tamil Nadu.
- Will undertake the development of distribution infrastructure prioritizing the reduction of losses and the enhancement of operational efficiency across various districts of Tamil Nadu. These include Tiruvallur, Kanchipuram, ChengalpaZu, Karur - Rural Division in Karur District, Karur District, Krishnagiri District, Pallikonda, Vellore & Katpadi divisions in Vellore district, and Gingee division in Villupuram district.
First Published: Mar 13 2024 | 9:33 AM IST

