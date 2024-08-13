Salona Cotspin standalone net profit rises 10.19% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 35.18% to Rs 190.01 crore

Net profit of Salona Cotspin rose 10.19% to Rs 2.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 35.18% to Rs 190.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 140.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.190.01140.564.434.524.153.602.352.222.272.06