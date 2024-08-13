Salona Cotspin standalone net profit rises 10.19% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 35.18% to Rs 190.01 croreNet profit of Salona Cotspin rose 10.19% to Rs 2.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 35.18% to Rs 190.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 140.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales190.01140.56 35 OPM %4.434.52 -PBDT4.153.60 15 PBT2.352.22 6 NP2.272.06 10
