GVK Power & Infrastructure reports consolidated net loss of Rs 834.21 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 64.04% to Rs 80.53 croreNet Loss of GVK Power & Infrastructure reported to Rs 834.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 11.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 64.04% to Rs 80.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 223.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales80.53223.95 -64 OPM %-351.5879.52 -PBDT-312.6465.29 PL PBT-334.799.31 PL NP-834.21-11.15 -7382
