Sammaan Finserve standalone net profit rises 92.11% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 5.08% to Rs 151.81 crore

Net profit of Sammaan Finserve rose 92.11% to Rs 48.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 25.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 5.08% to Rs 151.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 159.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.151.81159.94107.9096.2966.1335.4763.9034.6248.2025.09

