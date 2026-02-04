Sammaan Finserve standalone net profit rises 92.11% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales decline 5.08% to Rs 151.81 croreNet profit of Sammaan Finserve rose 92.11% to Rs 48.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 25.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 5.08% to Rs 151.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 159.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales151.81159.94 -5 OPM %107.9096.29 -PBDT66.1335.47 86 PBT63.9034.62 85 NP48.2025.09 92
First Published: Feb 04 2026 | 1:51 PM IST