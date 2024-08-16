CCL International standalone net profit rises 36.36% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 20.42% to Rs 6.84 croreNet profit of CCL International rose 36.36% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 20.42% to Rs 6.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales6.845.68 20 OPM %14.3315.49 -PBDT0.830.76 9 PBT0.170.09 89 NP0.150.11 36
