CCL International standalone net profit rises 36.36% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of CCL International rose 36.36% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 20.42% to Rs 6.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.6.845.6814.3315.490.830.760.170.090.150.11