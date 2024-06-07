Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd spurts 2.76%, gains for third straight session

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd is quoting at Rs 156.65, up 2.76% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 93.51% in last one year as compared to a 24.64% spurt in NIFTY and a 68.55% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 156.65, up 2.76% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.78% on the day, quoting at 23226.9. The Sensex is at 76503.7, up 1.9%. Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd has risen around 21.67% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 10.26% in last one month and is currently quoting at 24396.7, up 1.5% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 183.55 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 272.19 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 156.7, up 2.18% on the day. Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd is up 93.51% in last one year as compared to a 24.64% spurt in NIFTY and a 68.55% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 109.68 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

