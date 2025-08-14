Sandu Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit rises 29.41% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 2.05% to Rs 16.70 croreNet profit of Sandu Pharmaceuticals rose 29.41% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 2.05% to Rs 16.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 17.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales16.7017.05 -2 OPM %3.172.46 -PBDT0.520.44 18 PBT0.340.28 21 NP0.220.17 29
