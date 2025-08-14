Premier Capital Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.17 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 40.00% to Rs 0.12 croreNet Loss of Premier Capital Services reported to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 40.00% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.120.20 -40 OPM %-141.67-20.00 -PBDT-0.17-0.04 -325 PBT-0.17-0.04 -325 NP-0.17-0.04 -325
