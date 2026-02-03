Sangam Finserv standalone net profit declines 64.36% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 36.46% to Rs 4.41 crore

Net profit of Sangam Finserv declined 64.36% to Rs 1.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 36.46% to Rs 4.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 6.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.4.416.9460.3276.082.044.742.004.701.293.62

