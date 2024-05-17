Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Sanghvi Movers Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Image

Last Updated : May 17 2024 | 3:31 PM IST
Nava Ltd, eClerx Services Ltd, Honeywell Automation India Ltd and AGI Greenpac Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 17 May 2024.
Nava Ltd, eClerx Services Ltd, Honeywell Automation India Ltd and AGI Greenpac Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 17 May 2024.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Sanghvi Movers Ltd lost 6.55% to Rs 1188.5 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 93010 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 37216 shares in the past one month.
Nava Ltd tumbled 6.41% to Rs 497.95. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 87061 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16796 shares in the past one month.
eClerx Services Ltd crashed 4.71% to Rs 2289.95. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 13516 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2155 shares in the past one month.
Honeywell Automation India Ltd dropped 4.61% to Rs 53242.6. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1054 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1020 shares in the past one month.
AGI Greenpac Ltd pared 4.02% to Rs 673. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 52621 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16350 shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 17 2024 | 3:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGo Digit Subscription Status, Day 3India 2024 Economic GrowthNirmala SitharamanIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon