Sanghvi Movers Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Mar 04 2024 | 3:04 PM IST
Rainbow Childrens Medicare Ltd, Action Construction Equipment Ltd, Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd Partly Paidup and Global Health Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 04 March 2024.
Sanghvi Movers Ltd crashed 6.98% to Rs 1088.5 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 96274 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 47260 shares in the past one month.
Rainbow Childrens Medicare Ltd lost 6.59% to Rs 1216. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 32305 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13403 shares in the past one month.
Action Construction Equipment Ltd tumbled 6.16% to Rs 1400.15. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.47 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 63785 shares in the past one month.
Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd Partly Paidup plummeted 6.11% to Rs 99.05. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 79819 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.27 lakh shares in the past one month.
Global Health Ltd corrected 5.81% to Rs 1244. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 34426 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.23 lakh shares in the past one month.
First Published: Mar 04 2024 | 3:00 PM IST

