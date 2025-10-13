Monday, October 13, 2025 | 01:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sanofi Consumer Healthcare CFO Narahari Naidu resigns

Sanofi Consumer Healthcare CFO Narahari Naidu resigns

Image

Last Updated : Oct 13 2025 | 12:55 PM IST

Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India has announced the resignation of its chief financial officer, Narahari Naidu, who is stepping down to explore new opportunities outside the organization.

According to the company's regulatory filing, Naidus resignation will be effective from the close of business hours on 15 October 2025, which will be his last working day with the company.

Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India officially demerged from Sanofi India on 1 June 2024 and now operates as an independent entity focused solely on the consumer healthcare segment. Its key product categories include allergy care, digestive wellness, pain relief, multivitamins, and herbal/traditional supplements, with flagship brands such as Allegra, DePURA, Avil, and Combiflam anchoring its portfolio.

 

The company reported a 28% year-on-year rise in revenue to Rs 220.9 crore in Q2 2025, powered by export operations and successful product launches. On a sequential basis, the companys revenue rose 27.5% from Rs 172.6 crore in Q1 2025. Profit after tax (PAT) for the quarter stood at Rs 60.7 crore, marking a 21% increase over Q1FY25 and a 109% surge from Rs 29 crore in Q2 2024.

The scrip declined 0.84% to Rs 4,624 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

L&T's PT&D vertical division secures large Middle East grid orders

L&T's PT&D vertical division secures large Middle East grid orders

Spandana Sphoorty Financial slides after chief risk officer Amit Anand resigns

Spandana Sphoorty Financial slides after chief risk officer Amit Anand resigns

Medi Assist jumps after MIT, affiliate invest Rs 198 crore via preferential issue

Medi Assist jumps after MIT, affiliate invest Rs 198 crore via preferential issue

Hind Rectifiers appoints Manoj Nair as CEO

Hind Rectifiers appoints Manoj Nair as CEO

Tata Capital rises on debut

Tata Capital rises on debut

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 13 2025 | 11:13 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEIND vs WI 2nd Test Day 4 LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayQ2 Results TodayYouTube Second Chance ProgramWorld Mental Health Day 2025Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon