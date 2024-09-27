Business Standard
Sanofi India Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Sanofi India Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Sep 27 2024 | 2:04 PM IST

Sanofi India Ltd is quoting at Rs 6808.35, down 1.66% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 39.51% in last one year as compared to a 34.14% rally in NIFTY and a 55.84% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Sanofi India Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 6808.35, down 1.66% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.11% on the day, quoting at 26188.05. The Sensex is at 85554.65, down 0.33%.Sanofi India Ltd has gained around 0.97% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Sanofi India Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 1.84% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23250.9, up 0.69% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 13331 shares today, compared to the daily average of 24823 shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 32.35 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 27 2024 | 1:35 PM IST

