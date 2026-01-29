Thursday, January 29, 2026 | 12:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sansera Engineering to form JV with Nichidai Corporation, Japan

Sansera Engineering to form JV with Nichidai Corporation, Japan

Last Updated : Jan 29 2026 | 12:50 PM IST
The board of Sansera Engineering at its meeting held on 29 January 2026 has approved the execution of joint venture agreement with Nichidai Corporation, Japan to undertake business for manufacturing precision forged and machined parts in aluminium and steel for differential assemblies, compressors, driveline and such other advanced automotive components, not currently manufactured by Sansera, for sale in markets in India and overseas.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

NACL Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 10.16 crore in the December 2025 quarter

NACL Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 10.16 crore in the December 2025 quarter

NESCO consolidated net profit declines 4.82% in the December 2025 quarter

NESCO consolidated net profit declines 4.82% in the December 2025 quarter

Surana Solar standalone net profit rises 29.41% in the December 2025 quarter

Surana Solar standalone net profit rises 29.41% in the December 2025 quarter

JM Financial Credit Solutions standalone net profit rises 3315.87% in the December 2025 quarter

JM Financial Credit Solutions standalone net profit rises 3315.87% in the December 2025 quarter

Ask Automotive gains as Q3 PAT jumps 21 YoY to Rs 80 cr

Ask Automotive gains as Q3 PAT jumps 21 YoY to Rs 80 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 29 2026 | 12:50 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayQ3 Results TodayUnion Budget 2026 DateStocks To Buy TodayUGC New Rule Protests ExplainedEconomic Survey 2026Bajaj Auto Q3 PreviewAjit Pawar Death in Plane CrashPersonal Finance