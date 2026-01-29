Sansera Engineering to form JV with Nichidai Corporation, Japan

The board of Sansera Engineering at its meeting held on 29 January 2026 has approved the execution of joint venture agreement with Nichidai Corporation, Japan to undertake business for manufacturing precision forged and machined parts in aluminium and steel for differential assemblies, compressors, driveline and such other advanced automotive components, not currently manufactured by Sansera, for sale in markets in India and overseas.

