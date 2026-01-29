NESCO consolidated net profit declines 4.82% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 20.03% to Rs 247.92 crore

Net profit of NESCO declined 4.82% to Rs 104.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 109.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 20.03% to Rs 247.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 206.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.247.92206.5450.8260.73144.74154.66131.85141.84104.64109.94

