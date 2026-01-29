NESCO consolidated net profit declines 4.82% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 20.03% to Rs 247.92 croreNet profit of NESCO declined 4.82% to Rs 104.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 109.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 20.03% to Rs 247.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 206.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales247.92206.54 20 OPM %50.8260.73 -PBDT144.74154.66 -6 PBT131.85141.84 -7 NP104.64109.94 -5
First Published: Jan 29 2026 | 12:32 PM IST