JM Financial Credit Solutions standalone net profit rises 3315.87% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 6.97% to Rs 213.18 crore

Net profit of JM Financial Credit Solutions rose 3315.87% to Rs 92.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 6.97% to Rs 213.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 229.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.213.18229.16103.6046.95127.195.63125.933.7092.572.71

