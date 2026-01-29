JM Financial Credit Solutions standalone net profit rises 3315.87% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales decline 6.97% to Rs 213.18 croreNet profit of JM Financial Credit Solutions rose 3315.87% to Rs 92.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 6.97% to Rs 213.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 229.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales213.18229.16 -7 OPM %103.6046.95 -PBDT127.195.63 2159 PBT125.933.70 3304 NP92.572.71 3316
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jan 29 2026 | 12:31 PM IST