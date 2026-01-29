NACL Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 10.16 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 18.84% to Rs 318.21 crore

Net Loss of NACL Industries reported to Rs 10.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 36.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 18.84% to Rs 318.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 267.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.318.21267.772.10-9.75-5.67-39.59-13.61-46.72-10.16-36.23

