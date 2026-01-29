Thursday, January 29, 2026 | 12:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
NACL Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 10.16 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 29 2026 | 12:32 PM IST

Sales rise 18.84% to Rs 318.21 crore

Net Loss of NACL Industries reported to Rs 10.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 36.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 18.84% to Rs 318.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 267.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales318.21267.77 19 OPM %2.10-9.75 -PBDT-5.67-39.59 86 PBT-13.61-46.72 71 NP-10.16-36.23 72

NESCO consolidated net profit declines 4.82% in the December 2025 quarter

Surana Solar standalone net profit rises 29.41% in the December 2025 quarter

JM Financial Credit Solutions standalone net profit rises 3315.87% in the December 2025 quarter

Ask Automotive gains as Q3 PAT jumps 21 YoY to Rs 80 cr

Gland Pharma rises after Q3 PAT jumps nearly 28% YoY to Rs 261 crore

First Published: Jan 29 2026 | 12:32 PM IST

