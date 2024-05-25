Sales decline 18.48% to Rs 877.24 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 13.14% to Rs 523.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 602.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 8.75% to Rs 3822.95 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4189.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Sarda Energy & Minerals declined 22.15% to Rs 94.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 121.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 18.48% to Rs 877.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1076.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.