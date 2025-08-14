Sarnimal Investment standalone net profit rises 300.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 53.85% to Rs 0.06 croreNet profit of Sarnimal Investment rose 300.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 53.85% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.060.13 -54 OPM %66.677.69 -PBDT0.040.01 300 PBT0.040.01 300 NP0.040.01 300
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content