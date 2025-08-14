Avanse Financial Services standalone net profit rises 9.96% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 28.97% to Rs 641.62 croreNet profit of Avanse Financial Services rose 9.96% to Rs 117.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 107.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 28.97% to Rs 641.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 497.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales641.62497.49 29 OPM %81.5081.21 -PBDT168.50150.74 12 PBT158.40143.55 10 NP117.84107.17 10
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content