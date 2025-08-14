Vertis Infrastructure Trust consolidated net profit rises 32.23% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 60.68% to Rs 841.54 croreNet profit of Vertis Infrastructure Trust rose 32.23% to Rs 107.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 80.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 60.68% to Rs 841.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 523.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales841.54523.74 61 OPM %77.8371.46 -PBDT437.93281.25 56 PBT146.16125.94 16 NP107.0180.93 32
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content