Sarup Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 15 2024 | 11:50 AM IST
Sales rise 50.47% to Rs 4.80 crore
Net profit of Sarup Industries reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 50.47% to Rs 4.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 3.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales4.803.19 50 OPM %14.1711.29 -PBDT0.23-0.29 LP PBT0.04-0.48 LP NP0.04-0.48 LP
First Published: Feb 15 2024 | 11:34 AM IST

