Friday, June 13, 2025 | 08:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sasken Tech joins hands with Microsoft to drive next-gen smart devices innovation

Sasken Tech joins hands with Microsoft to drive next-gen smart devices innovation

Image

Last Updated : Jun 13 2025 | 8:50 AM IST

Sasken Technologies announced a strategic partnership with Microsoft through the Microsoft Devices Ecosystem Platform (MDEP) to launch cutting-edge, next-generation smart devices.

This collaboration enhanced by Saskens recent acquisition of Borqs Technologies connected devices business, positions Sasken at the forefront of intelligent device innovation.

The Microsoft Devices Ecosystem Platform (MDEP) is designed to accelerate the development and deployment of intelligent & secure collaboration devices by bringing together hardware partners, solution providers, and system integrators.

By collaborating with MDEP, Sasken will bring enhanced product engineering expertise, strengthened by Borqs' connected device portfolio and chipset partnerships, combined with its strengths in embedded systems, IoT, and lifecycle services, enabling faster innovation, reduced complexity, and superior user experiences.

 

Hareesh Ramanna, chief experience officer & president Borqs Technologies (a Sasken Group company), said, We are excited to collaborate with Microsoft and become a part of the Microsoft Devices Ecosystem Platform. This partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to enable our customers to build differentiated products and accelerate their time-to-market. The integration of Borqs' connected device engineering talent and chipset expertise into Sasken has significantly augmented our capabilities. Now, by combining this enhanced prowess with the power and scale of MDEP, we are well positioned to deliver unparalleled value to Enterprise OEMs looking to build cutting-edge, & secure Collaboration, IoT, and Special Purpose devicesthat meet the demands of a connected future.

Juha Kuosmanen, head of MDEP, said, Microsoft is committed to empowering device partners with the tools and platforms they need to succeed in a rapidly evolving market. We are excited to welcome Sasken to the Microsoft Devices Ecosystem Platform. Saskens deep engineering heritage will be a significant asset to our ecosystem. This will help OEMs bring innovative devices to market more efficiently and tap into a broader range of device opportunities.

Also Read

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal

MEA counters US general, says Pakistan's terror record 'very clear'

NSE, BSE, STOCK MARKETS, TRADING

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals gap-down start; Asia falls; Oil up 9% amid Israel-Iran war

China Taiwan

Chinese aircrafts and vessels detected around Taiwanese territory

Iran attach, Israel attack on iran, strike

Israel attacks Iran's nuclear sites, kills IRG chief in strike: Top updates

Donald Trump, Trump

Can resolve Kashmir issue, stopped war between India and Pakistan: Trump

Sasken Technologies is a specialist in Product Engineering and Digital Transformation providing concept-to-market, chip-to-cognition R&D services to global leaders in Semiconductor, Automotive, Industrials, Consumer Electronics, Enterprise Devices, SatCom, Telecom, and Transportation industries.

The companys consolidated net profit fell 35.8% to Rs 11.03 crore despite a 35.8% increase in net sales to Rs 148.01 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

The counter advanced 1.13% to end at Rs 1,486.75 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

SG Mart secures orders worth Rs 266 cr

SG Mart secures orders worth Rs 266 cr

NSE gets SEBI nod to launch monthly electricity futures

NSE gets SEBI nod to launch monthly electricity futures

Board of Canara Bank approves capital raising plan for FY 2026

Board of Canara Bank approves capital raising plan for FY 2026

Happiest Minds Technologies appoints Anand Balakrishnan as CFO

Happiest Minds Technologies appoints Anand Balakrishnan as CFO

SEPC bags solar power project of Rs 650 cr

SEPC bags solar power project of Rs 650 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 13 2025 | 8:44 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIsrael Strike on Iran's Nuclear SitesGold-Silver Price TodaySunjay Kapoor DeathAir India Plane Crash in GujaratBoeing 787-8 DreamlinerLatest LIVE newsUS-Pakistan RelationsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon