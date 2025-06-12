Thursday, June 12, 2025 | 06:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
SG Mart secures orders worth Rs 266 cr

SG Mart secures orders worth Rs 266 cr

Image

Last Updated : Jun 12 2025 | 6:50 PM IST

For supply of solar module mounting structures under brand name 'APL Apollo SunSteel'

SG Mart has successfully marked its entry into the renewable energy sector by launching the supply of solar module mounting structures, under the brand APL Apollo SunSteel. In a significant milestone, the company has already received confirmed orders amounting to Rs. 266 crore (excluding GST), from multiple Independent Power Producers (IPPs), signalling strong market acceptance of its new product line.

To meet the rising demand for solar mounting solutions, driven by India's renewable energy ambitions, the company is leveraging its robust sourcing and distribution network. Supplies have commenced, and deliveries for initial orders are underway.

 

We are receiving an encouraging response from IPPs and EPC contractors across the country. The demand momentum validates our decision to diversify into the renewable space, said Shiv Bansal, Joint Managing Director of SG Mart. Supported by SG Mart's strength of steel procurement, which is a raw material for solar structures, and pan-India distribution, we are well positioned to scale this segment rapidly.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 12 2025 | 6:02 PM IST

