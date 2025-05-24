Satia Industries standalone net profit declines 10.19% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 7.88% to Rs 396.67 croreNet profit of Satia Industries declined 10.19% to Rs 35.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 39.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 7.88% to Rs 396.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 430.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 43.83% to Rs 118.62 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 211.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 12.13% to Rs 1511.99 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1720.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales396.67430.59 -8 1511.991720.78 -12 OPM %15.5021.07 -17.8724.33 - PBDT62.3891.91 -32 263.86404.05 -35 PBT23.1644.85 -48 106.51252.69 -58 NP35.4339.45 -10 118.62211.19 -44
