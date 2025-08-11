Rishiroop standalone net profit rises 6.12% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.28% to Rs 17.66 croreNet profit of Rishiroop rose 6.12% to Rs 8.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 8.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 0.28% to Rs 17.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 17.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales17.6617.61 0 OPM %7.935.85 -PBDT10.3810.67 -3 PBT10.2410.52 -3 NP8.678.17 6
