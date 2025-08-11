Yamini Investment Company standalone net profit declines 85.47% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 38.63% to Rs 3.23 croreNet profit of Yamini Investment Company declined 85.47% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 38.63% to Rs 3.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales3.232.33 39 OPM %8.3667.81 -PBDT0.231.58 -85 PBT0.231.58 -85 NP0.171.17 -85
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content