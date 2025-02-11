Satia Industries standalone net profit declines 50.05% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 13.73% to Rs 375.83 croreNet profit of Satia Industries declined 50.05% to Rs 19.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 39.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 13.73% to Rs 375.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 435.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales375.83435.66 -14 OPM %14.1021.16 -PBDT52.8082.24 -36 PBT12.7544.01 -71 NP19.8039.64 -50
