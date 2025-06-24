Tuesday, June 24, 2025 | 10:19 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Satin Creditcare gains after board to mull Rs 5,000 cr fundraising via debt on June 27

Satin Creditcare gains after board to mull Rs 5,000 cr fundraising via debt on June 27

Image

Last Updated : Jun 24 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

Satin Creditcare Network advanced 2.04% to Rs 155.05 after the company announced that its board will meet on Friday, 27 June 2025, to consider a fundraising proposal through the issuance of debt securities.

The company plans to raise up to Rs 5,000 crore by issuing non-convertible debentures (NCDs) in one or more tranches on a private placement basis. The proposed issuance will be subject to applicable laws, shareholder approval, and other necessary regulatory clearances.

Satin Creditcare Network is a leading microfinance institution (MFI) in the country with presence in 26 states & union territories and 95,000 villages. The company also offers a bouquet of financial products in the non-MF segment, comprising loans to MSMEs, affordable housing loans to MSMEs, affordable housing loans, and business correspondent services.

 

The companys consolidated net profit dropped 82.9% to Rs 21.89 crore on 3.8% decline in total income to Rs 622.50 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 24 2025 | 10:06 AM IST

