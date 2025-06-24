Tuesday, June 24, 2025 | 10:07 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lemon Tree Hotels gains on inking franchise agreement for new property in Kharar, Punjab

Lemon Tree Hotels gains on inking franchise agreement for new property in Kharar, Punjab

Image

Last Updated : Jun 24 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

Lemon Tree Hotels rose 1.15% to Rs 136.35 after the company announced that it has signed a franchise agreement for an upcoming hotel in Kharar, Punjab, under its brand Keys Lite by Lemon Tree Hotels.

The hotel will feature 47 well-appointed rooms along with a range of facilities, including a restaurant, banquet hall, meeting room, fitness centre, swimming pool, spa, and other public areas.

Strategically located, the property is approximately 26 kilometers from Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport, Chandigarh, and around 28 kilometers from Chandigarh Railway Station. It is also well-connected by road, offering easy access via both public and private transportation.

 

Vilas Pawar, CEO - Managed & Franchise Business, Lemon Tree Hotels commented, We are delighted to announce the expansion of our portfolio in Punjab. Lemon Tree Hotels is expanding its presence across the countries in cities across all tiers to become the most preferred hospitality chain across different segments. This opening will be in addition to our two existing and seven upcoming hotels in Punjab.

Lemon Tree Hotels (LTHL) is one of the largest hotel chains in India and owns/leases/operates/franchises hotels across the upscale, upper-midscale, midscale, and economy segments. The group offers seven brands to meet guests needs across all levels, viz. Aurika Hotels & Resorts, Lemon Tree Premier, Lemon Tree Hotels, Red Fox Hotels by Lemon Tree Hotels, Keys Prima by Lemon Tree Hotels, Keys Select by Lemon Tree Hotels and Keys Lite by Lemon Tree Hotels.

The company reported a 26.37% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 84.64 crore, while revenue from operations rose 15.64% to Rs 378.51 crore in Q4 March 2025 over Q4 March 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Markets rally as geopolitical tensions ease, Nifty above 25,200 level; VIX tanks 3.50%

Markets rally as geopolitical tensions ease, Nifty above 25,200 level; VIX tanks 3.50%

Sharp recovery in INR supported by deep decline in oil prices; dollar pullback

Sharp recovery in INR supported by deep decline in oil prices; dollar pullback

Enviro Infra surges after bagging contract in the renewable energy space

Enviro Infra surges after bagging contract in the renewable energy space

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd Spikes 3.9%, BSE Oil & Gas index Rises 1.33%

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd Spikes 3.9%, BSE Oil & Gas index Rises 1.33%

ITCONS wins additional work order from Paschimanchal Vidyut Vitaran Nigam, Meerut

ITCONS wins additional work order from Paschimanchal Vidyut Vitaran Nigam, Meerut

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 24 2025 | 9:45 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayIsrael-Iran Ceasefire England vs India 1st Test LIVE UpdatesGold and Silver Rate TodayGlobe Civil Projects IPOHDB Financial IPOOperation SindhuGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon