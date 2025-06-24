Tuesday, June 24, 2025 | 09:57 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sharp recovery in INR supported by deep decline in oil prices; dollar pullback

Sharp recovery in INR supported by deep decline in oil prices; dollar pullback

Image

Last Updated : Jun 24 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

The Indian rupee witnessed a sharp rebound against the dollar in opening trades on Tuesday tracking a pullback in dollar and deep decline in international crude oil prices. WTI crude oil futures are down around 2.5% in early Asia on Tuesday following a sharp plunge by over 7% in the previous session as President Trumps announced that a ceasefire has been agreed upon between Iran and Israel. Meanwhile, dollar dropped from a 3-week high after Fed Governor Bowman and Chicago Fed President Goolsbee said they favored a Fed rate cut at next months FOMC meeting. INR opened at Rs 86.07 per dollar but pared gains to be currently quoting at 86.11.

 

Yesterday, rupee plunged 23 paise to close at a five-month low of 86.78 against the US dollar amid a strengthening dollar and volatile crude oil prices following the US strike on Iran's nuclear facilities. A sharp decline in the domestic equity markets further pressured the rupee. Indian shares fell on Monday, but ended off their day's lows as markets apparently took the U.S. strikes against nuclear targets in Iran in their stride and waited to see how Iran reacts and what happens to Tehran's nuclear program. The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex hit an intraday low of 81,476.76 before closing down 511.38 points, or 0.62 percent, at 81,896.79. The broader NSE Nifty index ended down 140.50 points, or 0.56 percent, at 24,971.90, after having hit a low of 24,824.85 earlier. On the NSE, USDINR futures ended higher by 0.14% at 86.78.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Enviro Infra surges after bagging contract in the renewable energy space

Enviro Infra surges after bagging contract in the renewable energy space

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd Spikes 3.9%, BSE Oil & Gas index Rises 1.33%

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd Spikes 3.9%, BSE Oil & Gas index Rises 1.33%

ITCONS wins additional work order from Paschimanchal Vidyut Vitaran Nigam, Meerut

ITCONS wins additional work order from Paschimanchal Vidyut Vitaran Nigam, Meerut

Enviro Infra Engineers wins new projects worth Rs 306 cr

Enviro Infra Engineers wins new projects worth Rs 306 cr

Biocon Biologics partners with National Cancer Society of Malaysia

Biocon Biologics partners with National Cancer Society of Malaysia

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 24 2025 | 9:19 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayIsrael-Iran Ceasefire England vs India 1st Test LIVE UpdatesGold and Silver Rate TodayGlobe Civil Projects IPOHDB Financial IPOOperation SindhuGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon