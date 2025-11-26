Jamnagar Utilities & Power Pvt standalone net profit rises 382.76% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.21% to Rs 1147.17 croreNet profit of Jamnagar Utilities & Power Pvt rose 382.76% to Rs 900.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 186.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 0.21% to Rs 1147.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1149.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1147.171149.64 0 OPM %78.7953.10 -PBDT963.74708.49 36 PBT611.40202.47 202 NP900.59186.55 383
