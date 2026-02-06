Saven Technologies standalone net profit declines 30.26% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 19.42% to Rs 4.55 crore

Net profit of Saven Technologies declined 30.26% to Rs 0.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 19.42% to Rs 4.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.4.553.8117.8022.310.941.060.701.010.530.76

